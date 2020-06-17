La Crosse Loggers to open season on the road; home opener scheduled for July 3
La Crosse Loggers to open season on the road; home opener scheduled for July 3

The La Crosse Loggers will open the season on the road against the Rockford Rivets at 6:35 p.m. July 1, the team announced this week after the Northwoods League created the Wisconsin-Illinois pod last week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Loggers will play at the Rivets again the evening of July 2 before their home opener against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 7:05 p.m. July 3.

The team only released its schedule through July 14. In that stretch, the Loggers will play seven home games — July 3-4, 6-8 and 13-14 — and seven away games — July 1-2, 5 and 9-12.

