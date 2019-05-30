Early-season missteps are bound to happen when you put a team together just a couple of days before they have to play together.
Those mistakes have been costly to the La Crosse Loggers of the Northwoods League in the early going. La Crosse had an early lead, saw it slip away, and then fall way behind in a 17-10 loss to Duluth on Thursday at Copeland Park.
The Loggers dropped to 0-3 on the year, and have given up 31 runs combine in the past two nights.
Walks and errors were especially costly for the Loggers, with nine Duluth base-runners given a free pass and six of the Huskies’ runs being unearned.
Brady Allen went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two walks drawn for La Crosse, while Kyson Donahue went 2-for-4, including his first home run of the season, and two RBI.
N ickJohnson was tagged with the loss after pitching an 1 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs (two earned).
Carter Putz, Danny Zimmerman, and Ramon Enriquez all homered for Duluth (3-0), which has scored at least eight runs in all of its games.
