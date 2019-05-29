The La Crosse Loggers didn't perform the way they wanted to when more than 3,200 people turned up to watch them play Waterloo at Copeland Park on Wednesday.
The Loggers were celebrating their home opener against Waterloo, but the Bucks put on a hitting display and beat La Crosse 14-6.
The Bucks (2-0) had 11 hits and took advantage of three La Crosse errors to beat the Loggers (0-2) for the second night in a row.
Third baseman Jake Gitter doubled twice and drove in two runs for Waterloo, which pulled away from a 6-3 lead with six runs in the top of the sixth inning. Right fielder Cole Brooks added two hits and two RBI for the Bucks.
Arcadia High School graduate and UW-La Crosse pitcher Zach Pronschinske started for La Crosse and went three innings. Pronschinske allowed four earned runs on three hits and five walks before giving way to Jacob Little.
The Loggers were led by a 2-for-5 performance from third baseman Brett Hawkins and received two RBI apiece from right fielder Brady Allen and first baseman Kyson Donahue, who tripled.
La Crosse remains at Copeland Park through Sunday, and Duluth comes to town to begin a three-game series on Thursday. That game begins at 6:35 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.