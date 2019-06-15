WILLMAR, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers used a solid start from UW-La Crosse pitcher Zach Pronschinske to defeat the Willmar Stingers 3-1 to snap a two-game losing streak.
The Arcadia High School graduate retired the first eight Stingers in order and allowed just one run on four hits while striking out four and walking five in six innings.
After allowing four runs in the home opener against Waterloo on May 29, Pronschinske has now allowed just three earned runs in his last 13⅔ innings pitched to lower his ERA to 3.78.
The Loggers (10-10) managed only five hits, but took the lead thanks to a three-run fourth that featured some help from the Stingers. Willmar committed three errors that loaded the bases to start the inning before Adam Christianson delivered a two-run single to make it 2-0. Hunter Watson made it 3-0 with an RBI fielder's choice.
The Stingers had the go-ahead run at the plate in the ninth, but Loggers reliever Jared Freilich was able to get Willmar's Sam Baier to ground out to second to end the game.
The Loggers return to Copeland Park on Sunday to play the Eau Claire Express at 5:05 p.m.
