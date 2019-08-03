{{featured_button_text}}

BISMARCK, N.D. — Brian Leonhardt delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Bismarck Larks past the La Crosse Loggers on Friday night. 

The Loggers (15-13) have now lost three in a row and are three games back of Duluth with eight games left. 

Clay Woeste got the Larks' rally started leading off with an infield single, stole second before scoring on Leonhardt's one-out single. 

The Loggers tied it at four in the seventh thanks to a RBI groundout from Trey Harris and a two-out RBI single from Cody Jefferis. 

The Loggers had a chance to take the lead in the ninth, as they loaded the bases with two outs, but Tony Bullard grounded out. 

Jefferis and JT Schwartz each tallied two hits, two walks and a run scored to  pace the Loggers offense. 

