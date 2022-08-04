Local sports schedule: Friday, August 5

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
La Crosse Loggers at Waterloo Bucks, 6:35 p.m.
Copeland Park will host the Northwoods League’s Major League Dreams Showcase event on Tuesday as around 90 prospects, including five members o…
Eldridge Armstrong patiently waited for his moment in the spotlight at Tuesday’s Major League Dreams Showcase event.
The La Crosse Loggers scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the St. Cloud Rox broke that tie on the way to a 15-10 Northwoods…
The La Crosse Loggers lost their fourth Northwoods League game in a row with a 5-1 setback at the hands of St. Cloud at Copeland Park on Sunday.
The La Crosse Loggers slipped another game behind first-place Eau Claire in the Great Plains East Division of the Northwoods League with a 14-…
The La Crosse Loggers brought an end to a five-game losing streak by hanging on to beat Willmar 76- in a Northwoods League game at Copeland Pa…
MANKATO, Minn. − The La Crosse Loggers blew a late lead on Monday against the Mankato MoonDogs and were in danger of doing the same on Tuesday.
Local sports schedule for Thursday, August 4.
EAU CLAIRE – Despite hitting two home runs, the La Crosse Loggers could not hold off the Eau Claire Express on Thursday, losing 4-3 in a North…
The La Crosse Loggers used an eight-run sixth inning to catapult themselves to a 14-5 Northwoods League victory over the Eau Claire Express at…
