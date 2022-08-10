Local sports schedule: Thursday, August 11

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
La Crosse Loggers at Duluth Huskies, 6:35 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
MAX SCHERZER, RHP, New York Mets 2004 Logger: Scherzer pitched into the seventh inning on Monday against his former team, the Washington Natio…
Eldridge Armstrong patiently waited for his moment in the spotlight at Tuesday’s Major League Dreams Showcase event.
Local sports schedule for Saturday, August 6.
The La Crosse Loggers brought an end to a five-game losing streak by hanging on to beat Willmar 76- in a Northwoods League game at Copeland Pa…
Local sports schedule for Friday, August 5.
Copeland Park will host the Northwoods League’s Major League Dreams Showcase event on Tuesday as around 90 prospects, including five members o…
Local sports schedule for Thursday, August 4.
The La Crosse Loggers slipped another game behind first-place Eau Claire in the Great Plains East Division of the Northwoods League with a 14-…
MANKATO, Minn. − The La Crosse Loggers blew a late lead on Monday against the Mankato MoonDogs and were in danger of doing the same on Tuesday.
LA CROSSE – The La Crosse Loggers outlasted the Bismarck Larks on Thursday in an 11-inning thriller, winning 10-9 in a Northwoods League game …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.