WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Thursday, August 11

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

La Crosse Loggers at Duluth Huskies, 6:35 p.m.

Loggers in MLB

MAX SCHERZER, RHP, New York Mets 2004 Logger: Scherzer pitched into the seventh inning on Monday against his former team, the Washington Natio…

