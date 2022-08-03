Local sports schedule: Thursday, August 4

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
La Crosse Loggers at Waterloo Bucks, 6:35 p.m.
Copeland Park will host the Northwoods League’s Major League Dreams Showcase event on Tuesday as around 90 prospects, including five members o…
The La Crosse Loggers scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, but the St. Cloud Rox broke that tie on the way to a 15-10 Northwoods…
The La Crosse Loggers lost their fourth Northwoods League game in a row with a 5-1 setback at the hands of St. Cloud at Copeland Park on Sunday.
The La Crosse Loggers slipped another game behind first-place Eau Claire in the Great Plains East Division of the Northwoods League with a 14-…
MANKATO, Minn. − The La Crosse Loggers blew a late lead on Monday against the Mankato MoonDogs and were in danger of doing the same on Tuesday.
EAU CLAIRE – Despite hitting two home runs, the La Crosse Loggers could not hold off the Eau Claire Express on Thursday, losing 4-3 in a North…
The La Crosse Loggers used an eight-run sixth inning to catapult themselves to a 14-5 Northwoods League victory over the Eau Claire Express at…
MAX SCHERZER, RHP, New York Mets 2004 Logger: Scherzer continued to pile up strikeouts in his two most recent starts, fanning 19 batters in 12…
Wherever Landon Wallace goes, hits tend to follow.
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers fell behind early and had trouble keeping up with the Rochester Honkers in the final night of the fir…
