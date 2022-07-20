Local sports schedule: Thursday, July 21

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
La Crosse Loggers at Eau Claire Express, 6:35 p.m.
The La Crosse Loggers erased an eight-run deficit by scoring eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on the way to a 10-9 Northwoods Leag…
The La Crosse Loggers had a three-game winning streak snapped with a 12-1 Northwoods League loss to the Bismarck Larks at Copeland park on Saturday.
LA CROSSE – The La Crosse Loggers outlasted the Bismarck Larks on Thursday in an 11-inning thriller, winning 10-9 in a Northwoods League game …
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers scored the final three runs over the final two innings to come from behind and become the first secon…
The La Crosse Loggers overcame a three-run top of the ninth inning by Rochester to score twice in the bottom of the ninth and beat the Honkers…
The La Crosse Loggers attract collegiate baseball players from around the country every summer to compete in the Northwoods League, with this …
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The La Crosse Loggers fell behind early and failed to get their offense rolling in a 4-3 loss to the St. Cloud Rox in a Nor…
The La Crosse Loggers scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Waterloo Bucks 3-2 in a Northwoods League baseball game at …
The La Crosse Loggers cruised to their ninth victory in 10 games on Tuesday, defeating the Duluth Huskies 15-2 in a Northwoods League game at …
Standing at 5 feet, 10 inches atop the mound at Copeland Park, Brayden Sanders doesn’t look like a prototypical college pitcher.
