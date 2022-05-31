Loggers baseball: Cole Conn, Express spoil opening night

The Eau Claire Express spoiled the home opener for the La Crosse Loggers, on Tuesday, winning 5-1 to split both teams’ opening series of the Northwoods League season.

The Loggers (1-1) struggled to keep up with the Express pitchers, only recording four hits just a day removed from a 5-2 victory in Eau Claire. Express starting pitcher JJ Pease only allowed three hits in six innings.

The Express (1-1) were led by Cole Conn, who went 2 for 5 with three RBI. Zac Rice and Viroqua High School graduate Clayton Slack each went 2 for 4 and accounted for all of the Loggers hits.

“We had some opportunities and some quality at-bats, but we didn’t get the timely hitting we needed,” Loggers manager Rob Sidwell said. “Our hitting really isn’t as bad as it looks. (Pease) had us. He changed speed really well, threw his breaking ball for a strike and just had us off balance all night.”

The Loggers’ first missed opportunity came in the first inning with runners at second and third. With two outs, designated hitter Trey Frahm grounded out and ended the inning.

Chase Chatman struck out five batters in the first two innings for the Loggers, including the side in the second.

In the third inning, the Express executed a double steal to score their first run. Conn had a two-run homer later in the inning to make it 3-0 Eau Claire. Tanner Marsh of the Express hit a fielder’s choice RBI in the fourth to extend that lead.

The Loggers first run came in the fifth with Ricky Reeth scoring on a fielder’s choice RBI by Billy Raston. Reeth reached base on the second of Eau Claire’s two errors.

Conn recorded his third RBI of the night for the Express in the sixth on a double to left field to make it 5-1.

The Loggers again had two base runners on with one out in the eighth inning, but relief pitcher Tyler Ingram struckout one batter and forced a groundout to get out of the jam. Ingram retired the side in the ninth to secure the win.

The Loggers will return to Copeland Park Wednesday to face the St. Cloud Rox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

