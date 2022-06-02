Loggers baseball: Home skid continues in 6-2 loss to St. Cloud

The La Crosse Loggers dropped their third straight home game Thursday night and their second straight to the St. Cloud Rox, losing 6-2 in the two-game series finale.

The Loggers (1-3) and Rox finished equal in hits with eight each, but the Loggers pitchers combined for seven walks in the first seven innings.

Rox pitcher Johnny Dow shutdown the Loggers early, only allowing three hits in his four inning start. Logan Hererra was credited with the pitching win with two innings of relief pitching.

Jack Stiel and Magnum Hofstetter each went 2 for 3 for the Rox with Hofstetter having the opening RBIs of the game. Hofstetter’s two-RBI double in the first allowed St. Cloud to take a 2-0 lead.

The Loggers first run of the game came on a wild pitch in the sixth inning that brought home Connor Walsh from Rice University. La Crosse’s lead batter was Jack Haley, who hit a perfect 3 for 3 with a double.

St. Cloud stopped any Loggers momentum with four runs in the seventh, starting with an RBI triple by John Nett. Nett would score on a passed ball during the next at bat before Charlie Condon hit an RBI double. Jack Steil hit an RBI single to make it 6-1 at the seventh inning stretch.

Bill Ralston of the Loggers had an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, but La Crosse managed only one hit for the rest of the contest.

The Loggers return to Copeland Park on Friday looking for their first home win of the season against the visiting Mankato Moondogs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

