Loggers baseball: Hornung double lifts Loggers to sixth-straight win

EAU CLAIRE — The La Crosse Loggers continued their hot streak with a win over the Eau Claire Express 7-5 on Friday night.

Coby Morales opened up the scoring for La Crosse with a home run to lead off the second inning. Morales (1 for 5) now has three homers and 12 RBIs this season. In the third, the Express tied the game on a fielder’s choice RBI by Benjamin Rosengard to score Ben Taxdahl.

The Loggers regained the lead in the fourth with three runs. Emilio Corona (1 for 4) singled to bring home the go-ahead run before a double by Brennan Holt (2 for 4) brought home two runners.

Logger pitcher Matthew Linskey pitched two innings to start the game before handing the ball over to Micky Thompson. Thompson stayed out of trouble until the fifth inning, when he loaded the bases for Charlie Szykowny. Szyknowny took a ball on the first pitch of the at-bat before blasting a grand slam to put the Express ahead 5-4.

The seventh proved to be rally time for the Loggers. With two outs, Carson Hornung (1 for 5) double to right field to bring home Landon Wallace and Josh Stevenson to take back the lead. Xavier Casserilla (2 for 4) added another run on an RBI single.

Loggers pitcher Jake Gebb was credited with the win, striking out two in a single inning of relief. The save went to Ricky Reeth, who pitched the final three innings. In 11 at-bats, Reeth didn’t allow a single hit and only walked two batters to help the Loggers secure their sixth-straight victory.

The win cuts the distance between the Loggers and the Express in the Great Plains East standings down to three games. After a game in Eau Claire, both teams will travel to La Crosse for a Saturday game at Copeland Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

