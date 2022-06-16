Loggers baseball: Loggers have scoring frenzy before walk-off in home doubleheader sweep

The La Crosse Loggers dominated the first game of their doubleheader against the Minnesota Mud Puppies on Thursday before getting a walk-off victory in the night cap.

The Loggers scored the most runs in a game in nearly four years in the afternoon contest, winning 19-3. In game two, Jack Haley drew a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth to bring in the deciding run of a 6-5 win.

The Loggers (9-9) are now at .500 and on a five-game winning streak after starting the year 1-6.

Loggers 19, Mud Puppies 3

In the first game of their doubleheader, the Loggers launched five home runs and recorded 21 hits in a blowout victory.

The first two home runs came in the second inning when first baseman Xavier Casserilla (1 for 4) and Emilio Corona (2 for 4) each launched one-run homers to make the lead 3-0.

Outfielder Carson Hornung had a lead-off home run in the third for the Loggers. Hornung and outfielder Josh Stevenson led the Loggers in runs with four each. Stevenson (4 for 4) scored one of his runs in the third on a three-run homer by Dylan King, who finished 4 for 5.

The Loggers scored half a dozen runs in the fourth, capped off by an RBI single by King, making the score 12-2 after four innings.

Coby Morales hit his second homer of the season in the fifth to increase the lead. Morales (3 for 6) led the team in RBIs with four.

The Loggers added runs in each of the final three innings to bring the scoring total to 19. It’s the most for La Crosse in a game since putting up 22 runs against Thunder Bay in August 2018.

Pitcher Will Watson was credited with the win, pitching five innings and striking out five batters.

Loggers 6, Mud Puppies 5

The Loggers momentum did not carry over into the start of the night game, trailing early after a single by Matthew Fleischhacker (2 for 5) of Minnesota scored a run. Coby Morales scored in the second inning on a fielder’s choice to tie the game, but the Mud Puppies wouldn’t let the tie stand for long.

Fleischhacker’s second hit of the ballgame brought home Ben Vujovich to take the lead in the third. A single by Cam Hunter later the same inning and a fielding error in the fourth added two more runs.

The Loggers rally started in the fifth with a solo home run by catcher Mac Danford (1 for 3), his first of the season. Haley and Morales got on base before a three-run homer by Casserilla in the sixth put the Loggers up 5-4.

The Mud Puppies were down to their final out and strike in the ninth when Vujovich homered off Trey Frahm to tie the game at 5-5.

King led off the bottom of the ninth with a single, followed by back-to-back walks to load the bases. With a full count, Haley managed to draw a walk to score the pinch runner Holt and give the Loggers their fifth straight win.

The Loggers will try to move to six-straight wins in a road game with the Eau Claire Express at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

