Loggers baseball: Loggers navigate early highs and lows through 30 games

Rob Sidwell’s first season as manager of the La Crosse Loggers has already been a rollercoaster ride, navigating multiple highs and lows in a jam-packed Northwoods League schedule.

The Loggers won on Opening Day. Then, they lost six in a row. But Sidwell’s team righted the ship, stringing together eight-consecutive victories in mid-June, and La Crosse now owns a 15-15 record to start the season.

After managing 30 games in a 30-day stretch to start the summer, Sidwell reflected on his team’s performance with the end of the first half of the season looming.

“I think we’ve been a bit inconsistent,” Sidwell said. “We had a rough start for about the first 10 days of the season, and then we really picked it up and started playing well. We’re playing much better now than we were at the beginning.”

The daily grind of the Northwoods League schedule is a change of pace for the Loggers, who typically play four games per week for their collegiate programs. This summer, La Crosse will play 67 games in two and a half months.

“The most difficult part is getting the players to show up every day ready to go. They’re accustomed to working every day and practicing every day, but they’re not accustomed to playing every day,” Sidwell said.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the Loggers will not play a game for just the second and third time since the season began on May 30. Sidwell said the team has no baseball-related activities planned and that he will tell the players to rest and enjoy time in La Crosse.

Although the 2022 season is his first as manager, Sidwell is no stranger to the team and the Coulee Region. The Windermere, Fla. resident spent the summer of 2019 in La Crosse as the team’s assistant coach. When he was offered the manager position, Sidwell said it didn’t take him long to accept.

“It was really a no-brainer because my first experience was amazing. It’s the people in the organization that make the experience great. (Loggers owners) Dan and Ruth Kapanke are just amazing people,” Sidwell said. “They want to serve the town of La Crosse, and they want to provide a great product. The people in La Crosse, they’ve really gotten behind the Loggers.”

Sidwell also praised the work of team president Chris Goodell for recruiting players and coordinating host families and described the Loggers’ staff as “top-of-the-line people.”

Sidwell’s career in baseball includes extensive experience in both coaching and scouting. He spent 18 years as the Florida Scouting Supervisor for four major-league teams, last working for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014. Sidwell said his talent evaluation skills have been an invaluable asset as an on-field manager.

“With my scouting experience, you’re evaluating players, and I think in coaching, that’s one things that is overlooked. You have to constantly evaluate your players – where they’re at on a daily basis, where they need to be, and how they get there, and you’re constantly having to evaluate your opponents,” Sidwell said.

Entering play on Tuesday, the Loggers are in third place in the Great Plains East division of the Northwoods League, trailing the division-leading Eau Claire Express by three games. The first-half champion earns a berth to the Northwoods League playoffs beginning on August 14. The Loggers final game of the first half is on Monday against the Rochester Honkers.

Sidwell said his team’s goal is still to win the first-half championship, but he and his coaching staff are more focused on the maturation of the Loggers roster.

“The most important part of this league, at least from La Crosse’s standpoint, is the development of the players. That comes first. But I’ve told the players that part of their development is winning,” Sidwell said. “It’s not the only part, but winning does play part of the development. We are trying to win, but not at the expense of someone’s development.”

The Loggers are vying for their first Northwoods League championship since 2012, and Sidwell said that his team possesses the talent to attain the title. But winning and results weren’t on Sidwell’s mind when he was asked what defines a successful summer for La Crosse.

“A successful summer is these guys going back to their college campuses a better player,” Sidwell said. “I’ve told them from day one, whether they have success this summer or whether they struggle, they’re going to go back a better player. That’s our number one goal, is to have each player go back ready to compete and be a better player for their school.”

