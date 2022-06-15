Loggers baseball: Loggers record another shutout, sweep Bucks

The Loggers won in a shutout for the second time in three games Wednesday, beating the visiting Waterloo Bucks 6-0 with the help of three Bucks errors.

For the Loggers (7-9), Brennan Holt was a key contributor even without a hit. Holt (0 for 1) managed to draw two walks, steal two bases and score two runs before having a sac-fly RBI in the seventh.

The Loggers scored two runs in the first inning thanks to a pair of mistakes by the Bucks. A fielding error by Waterloo allowed Holt to score the opening run of the game. During the next at bat, a wild pitch scored Josh Stevenson.

The Bucks (2-12) outhit the Loggers 9-7, but left 15 runners on base. The Bucks had bases loaded scoring opportunities squandered twice.

Logger pitcher Brayden Sanders loaded up the bases in the top of the third on a single and pair of walks. En route to what would be his first win of the year, Sanders struck out AJ Shaver to end the inning. In his five inning start, Sanders struck out eight and allowed five hits.

In the bottom of the third, outfielder Landon Wallace hit an RBI single that brought home Holt for his second run of the game. Wallace went 1 for 2 before being replaced by Carson Hornung. Sam Siegel had an RBI single three batters later before scoring the Loggers third run of the frame.

Pitcher Russell Derbyshire initially struggled out of the bullpen, allowing the first three runners aboard in the sixth. In just sixth pitches, Derbyshire managed to get putouts for the next three batters to escape the jam.

The Loggers added their final run of the game in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Holt.

After two innings of relief by Derbyshire, Grady Gorgen never loaded the bases and struck out three batters in the final two to finish the Bucks.

Once the losers of five straight, a three-game winning streak has helped the Loggers improve to two games below .500. The Loggers return to Copeland Field early Thursday with a 12:05 p.m. start time for their first meeting with the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

