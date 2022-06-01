Loggers baseball: Opening Day "back to normal" at Copeland Park

The closer you got to Copeland Park on Tuesday, the more things started to feel familiar again.

The music over the stadium speakers grew louder. The roads grew packed with people and parked cars. The ideas of hot dogs and cold beers start swelling.

The La Crosse Loggers are scheduled to play 36 games at Copeland Park this season, but only Tuesday’s game will have the distinction of being the first one.

“As the saying goes, there’s just nothing quite like opening day,” Loggers team president Chris Goodell said Tuesday. “It’s the culmination of all our offseason efforts. It’s seeing a lot of familiar faces of fans that you don’t see quite as much through the Wisconsin winter. The crack of the wood bats, the dogs cooking, the crowd is here. It’s always fun to be back here with our Logger faithful.”

While the fans think about baseball, music and food, the fans are what stood out to Goodell and others in the Loggers organization.

1,772 fans were in attendance for the Loggers’ 5-1 loss to the Eau Claire Express. The COVID-19 pandemic severely limited attendance in 2020 to an average of 945 fans per game. Attendance figures rebounded to 2,043 per game in 2021 with Goodell saying the organization has seen a return to normal.

“This is back to normal from a functional, operational standpoint,” Goodell said. “You’ll see quite a difference in attendance. This is a pretty average crowd for a home opener…We really moved past (COVID-19). We’ve been back to normal function as an organization this offseason which has really been a treat because the previous few years were not normal obviously.”

Loggers manager Rob Sidwell’s first home game as manager was not his first exposure to La Crosse’s fanbase. Sidwell was an assistant for the Loggers in 2019, the same year the team’s average home attendance of 2,603 was second in the league to only the Madison Mallards.

A coach and scouting supervisor in Florida for decades, Sidwell said the Loggers’ devoted fan base is part of what drew him back to La Crosse.

“The environment here was electric,” Sidwell said. “This is what summer baseball is all about. These people get behind the Loggers and they show up. It’s fun for the community and really fun for the players. It was like this when I was here in 2019 too and that’s part of the reason I really wanted to come back here. I love La Crosse and I love the quality of baseball in this league.”

Loggers shortstop Clayton Slack is familiar with the confines of Copeland Park and among the players from all over the country, Slack might be familiar to Loggers fans, too. A former Coulee Conference Player of the Year while at Viroqua, Slack played at the stadium occasionally in high school and during fall ball with the UW-La Crosse program.

Slack — the Marshalltown Community College freshman who went 2 for 4 in his return to the park Tuesday — said playing for the Loggers provided a whole new perspective on playing at Copeland.

“It was definitely a little different because of all the fans,” Slack said. “I had some family come out so that was even more special. The whole atmosphere is a little different because you’re playing with different guys and a lot of fans. It’s a cool experience.”

Goodell said attendance is likely to grow further into the summer, saying the advance ticket sales for Wednesday’s game against the St. Cloud Rox were upwards of 2,000 for Reading Club Night.

The Loggers play the Rox again on Thursday at Copeland Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with gates scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

