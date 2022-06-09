Loggers baseball: Wild pitches prove costly in Loggers loss to Willmar

WILLMAR — After winning their first meeting Wednesday, the La Crosse Loggers dropped Thursday’s road game against the Willmar Stingers, 6-1.

The Loggers (3-7) saw a much needed winning streak end at just two at the hands of the Stinger (4-6) while still maintaining third in the Great Plains East standings.

Loggers designated hitter Landon Wallace and second baseman Jordan Donahue were the only multi-hit batters of the game, each going 2 for 4. Wallace — a sophomore from the University of Nevada-Reno — has recorded multiple hits in four of his last six appearances.

Willmar pitcher Ryan Jares got the win for the Stingers as the starter, striking out seven and not allowing a run over six innings. After giving up two hits in the first five at bats, Jares sat down six in a row.

Second baseman Kyle Payne of the Stingers was walked to open the fifth inning and scored from first on a single by left fielder Tim Pokornowski. Pokornowski advanced to third on back-to-back wild pitches and scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 2-0 after five.

Pitcher Ryan Sleeper took over on the mound in the sixth for starter Drew Christo, but the Stingers momentum wouldn’t slow down. Designated hitter Drey Dirksen hit a solo home run to open the inning and extend the lead. Dirksen leads the Northwoods League in batting average with .481.

The next batter, Aidan Byrne, hit a triple and scored two batters later on a wild pitch. In the seventh, Joey Walls would score on a wild pitch to bring the score to 5-0 after seven innings.

In the eigth, the Loggers walked two batters and advanced them into scoring position on another wild pitch. Payne scored Nick Terrell on a sac fly.

The only Loggers run of the game came in the top of the ninth. With the bases loaded, Connor Walsh was hit by a pitch by Dirksen to make it 6-1. Zac Rice struck out on the next at-bat to finish the game.

The Loggers travel to North Dakota on Friday to take on the Bismarck Larks. Will Watson (0-1, 10.80 ERA) is listed as the Loggers probable starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

