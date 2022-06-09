Loggers baseball: Wild pitches prove costly in Loggers loss to Willmar

WILLMAR — After winning their first meeting Wednesday, the La Crosse Loggers dropped Thursday’s road game against the Willmar Stingers, 6-1.
The Loggers (3-7) saw a much needed winning streak end at just two at the hands of the Stinger (4-6) while still maintaining third in the Great Plains East standings.
Loggers designated hitter Landon Wallace and second baseman Jordan Donahue were the only multi-hit batters of the game, each going 2 for 4. Wallace — a sophomore from the University of Nevada-Reno — has recorded multiple hits in four of his last six appearances.
Willmar pitcher Ryan Jares got the win for the Stingers as the starter, striking out seven and not allowing a run over six innings. After giving up two hits in the first five at bats, Jares sat down six in a row.
Second baseman Kyle Payne of the Stingers was walked to open the fifth inning and scored from first on a single by left fielder Tim Pokornowski. Pokornowski advanced to third on back-to-back wild pitches and scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 2-0 after five.
People are also reading…
Pitcher Ryan Sleeper took over on the mound in the sixth for starter Drew Christo, but the Stingers momentum wouldn’t slow down. Designated hitter Drey Dirksen hit a solo home run to open the inning and extend the lead. Dirksen leads the Northwoods League in batting average with .481.
The next batter, Aidan Byrne, hit a triple and scored two batters later on a wild pitch. In the seventh, Joey Walls would score on a wild pitch to bring the score to 5-0 after seven innings.
In the eigth, the Loggers walked two batters and advanced them into scoring position on another wild pitch. Payne scored Nick Terrell on a sac fly.
The only Loggers run of the game came in the top of the ninth. With the bases loaded, Connor Walsh was hit by a pitch by Dirksen to make it 6-1. Zac Rice struck out on the next at-bat to finish the game.
The Loggers travel to North Dakota on Friday to take on the Bismarck Larks. Will Watson (0-1, 10.80 ERA) is listed as the Loggers probable starter. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.