The La Crosse Loggers have hit the dog days of their jam-packed summer schedule, and after experiencing the highs and lows of the game, they’re ready to make an end-of-the-season push.
Fans could feel the push Wednesday at Copeland Park as the Loggers (17-9) shot past the Thunder Bay Border Cats 22-9 in their first game of a scheduled day-night doubleheader.
An 11-run first inning highlighted the game, as well as the team’s record of 27 hits. Loggers manager Brian Lewis hoped the momentum would not only carry over into game two, but into the remaining 10 games as well.
“With a game like that, it definitely helps the confidence standpoint,” Lewis said. “This isn’t something that you see often and the guys were loving it and having fun.”
All fun aside, the Loggers have a crucial schedule in front of them in hopes of making it to the Summer Collegiate World Series.
Heading into Game 2 against the Border Cats (6-19), the Loggers were sitting fourth place spot in the North Division standings. The Loggers are only 1½ games behind.
Duluth sits in the top spot followed by Mankato and Willmar.
Looking at the remaining games as a whole is something that Lewis has been avoiding with his team. Instead, he’s instilling a different philosophy to keep the Loggers on track.
“We’re looking at it one game at a time,” he said. “We only worry about ourselves. It doesn’t matter what Mankato or Willmar or anybody else is doing. We’re trying to focus on our game, one game a time, and we’re trying not to look at the bigger picture.”
The philosophy has so far worked for Bryce Blaum, a 6-foot, 185-pound infielder from Texas A&M.
Blaum has played the last 22 games, and has recorded a .253 batting average with 18 RBI and seven doubles.
After being with the Loggers since the beginning of the season, Blaum has been there for the good and the bad, and knows the importance of the coming games when it comes to making a push for the playoffs.
“We started the second half hot and then his a slope,” said Blaum, who played his freshman year season for Ole Miss. “A lot of guys left and new faces came and once you start building chemistry with new people it’s going to start clicking again. We finally found our offensive flow again and hopefully that’ll push us through the rest of the year.”
That offensive flow was evident in Game 1 against Thunder Bay, where eight players recorded multiple hits. Harrison Freed finished 4-for-6, as teammates Mike Rothenberg (4-for-4), Korey Lee (4-for-5) and Armani Smith (4-for-6) joined him in the four-hit club.
The Loggers carry an abundance of offensive power, which has helped lead the team to a hot second half after finishing the first half with 17 wins and 18 losses. The second-half surge in success has come after the team realized their potential, and what they could do when they brought everything together, according to Blaum.
“The guys on our team are awesome and they’re great, great characters with good personalities,” Blaum said. “We all clicked and came together and we were like, ‘Hey, we have the talent not let’s just get out there and do it,’ and that’s when everything really started to click.”
