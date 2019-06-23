THUNDER BAY, Ontario — Twice the La Crosse Loggers took the lead in extra innings on Sunday and twice they gave it up. The Thunder Bay Border Cats scored twice in the bottom of the 12th to walk off La Crosse 7-6 on Sunday in Thunder Bay.
The Loggers (13-15) took the lead in the 10th on a Ryan Holgate RBI groundout, but the Border Cats scored tied it on a wild pitch. Thunder Bay (11-17) scored two of their extra inning runs without recording a hit.
La Crosse took the lead in the 12th after Cody Jefferis scored on a passed ball, but Border Cats tied it thanks to a wild pitch that scored Nick Seamons before winning on a run-scoring single by Anthony Galati two batters later.
The Loggers received another solid start from their starter pitcher on Sunday with Matt Kennedy allowing four runs — two earned — on five hits with two strikeouts. But poor defense continues to plague the Loggers. They tallied four more errors to bring their league-leading total to 51. They have the third-worst fielding percentage in the Northwoods League at .954.
Brady Allen was 2-for-6 with three RBI and a triple to lead the La Crosse offense.
