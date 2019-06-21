The Duluth Huskies scored two runs in the top of the 10th to break a scoreless tie and defeat the La Crosse Loggers 2-0.
Carter Putz had an RBI double to give the Huskies (9-17) the lead before Tyler Lozano added insurance with a pinch-hit RBI single to make it 2-0.
The Loggers (12-14) received another stellar start from Arcadia High School graduate Zach Pronschinske. The UW-La Crosse junior allowed just three hits while striking out four in 7⅓ shutout innings.
Pronschinske has allowed just one run in his last 13⅓ innings and three earned runs in last 21 innings.
The Loggers had a chance in the bottom of the 10th getting runners on the corners with zero outs and loading the bases with two outs, but failed to capitalize.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.