Loggers in MLB

MAX SCHERZER, RHP, New York Mets 2004 Logger: Scherzer allowed four earned runs over 6.1 innings on Wednesday, but the Mets’ offense came through to give him his ninth win of the year in New York’s 9-7 victory over the Atlanta Braves. With eight strikeouts in his last start, Scherzer has struck out at least eight batters in six of his nine starts since coming off the injured list in early July.

CHRIS SALE, LHP, Boston Red Sox 2008 Logger: The Red Sox announced last week that Sale underwent season-ending surgery on Aug. 8 to repair a fracture in his right wrist. Sale sustained the injury during a bicycle accident. The left-hander was already on the injured list due to a broken pinky finger and started only two games for Boston this season.

ROWAN WICK, RHP, Chicago Cubs 2011 Logger: Wick blew a save on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, allowing two solo home runs, although the Cubs came back to win 7-5 in 11 innings. Wick responded by delivering a scoreless ninth inning on Wednesday to record his eighth save of the season in Chicago’s 3-2 victory over Washington.

MATT CHAPMAN, INF, Toronto Blue Jays 2012 Logger: Chapman recorded hits in four of his seven starts this week, hitting his 23rd home run of the year last Saturday in the Blue Jays’ 2-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians. Chapman also stole second base off of New York Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole on Saturday, just the second stolen base of the season for the third baseman.

KYLE NELSON, LHP Arizona Diamondbacks 2015 Logger: Nelson was placed on the 15-day injured list last week retroactive to Aug. 8 with back spasms. One of Arizona’s best bullpen arms this year, Nelson has compiled 27 strikeouts in 34.1 innings and holds a team-best 1.57 ERA in his 38 appearances.

RILEY ADAMS, C, Washington Nationals 2015 Logger: Adams hit a two-run double on Thursday and added another hit and two walks on Friday as Class-AAA Rochester split two games with the Worcester Red Sox. The catcher is hitting .240 in the minors this year with a .776 OPS and 12 extra-base hits, including four home runs.

LARS NOOTBAAR, OF, St. Louis Cardinals 2016 Logger: Nootbaar broke a 0-11 slump with a home run and two RBI on Thursday in the Cardinals’ 13-0 rout of the Colorado Rockies. Nootbaar scored three runs and reached base four times via two hits and two walks. The outfielder had a .752 season OPS heading into the weekend, over 40 points better than league average.

ROB BRANTLY, C, New York Yankees 2009 Logger: Brantly reached base twice via a single and a walk in Class-AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s 6-0 loss to the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday. Brantly also had four hits last weekend in two games against the Worcester Red Sox, hitting two doubles last Saturday in the RailRiders’ 7-6 loss.

ANDREW KNAPP, C, San Francisco Giants 2010 Logger: Knapp hit his ninth minor-league home run of the year on Friday to help Class-AAA Sacramento beat the Las Vegas Aviators 5-4. Knapp is slugging .500 with 27 RBI in 41 games at AAA with affiliates of both the Giants and the Seattle Mariners.

KOREY LEE, UTIL, Houston Astros 2017 and 2018 Logger: Lee was one of five batters to bat three times in the bottom of the sixth inning for Class-AAA Sugar Land as they scored 17 runs in the frame and eventually beat the Oklahoma City Dodgers 21-4. Lee led off the inning with a single and also hit a single in his third at-bat. He ranks third on the Space Cowboys with 53 RBI this season.

DAVID VILLAR, INF, San Francisco Giants 2017 Logger: Villar hit two home runs in Class-AAA Sacramento’s 5-4 win on Friday against the Las Vegas Aviators. Villar also had two hits on Wednesday against the same team, including hitting a double that registered an exit velocity of 102 mph. His 26 homers are the most for the River Cats this year.