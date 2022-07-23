Loggers in MLB

MAX SCHERZER, RHP, New York Mets 2004 Logger: Scherzer continued to pile up strikeouts in his two most recent starts, fanning 19 batters in 12.1 innings this week. The right-hander drew a tough-luck loss against the San Diego Padres on Friday night, surrendering two earned runs in six innings.

CHRIS SALE, LHP, Boston Red Sox 2008 Logger: In just his second start of the season last Sunday, Sale exited the game in the first inning after taking a line drive off his pinky finger on his throwing hand. The southpaw underwent surgery earlier this week to repair the fractured finger, and he was placed on the 15-day injured list.

ROWAN WICK, RHP, Chicago Cubs 2011 Logger: Wick extended his scoreless appearance streak to five games this week with two more shutout innings out of the Cubs’ bullpen. On Friday, Wick struck out a batter and did not allow a hit in his one inning of work during a 15-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

MATT CHAPMAN, INF, Toronto Blue Jays 2012 Logger: Chapman was part of a historic offensive performance by the Blue Jays on Friday in their 28-5 win over the Boston Red Sox. Chapman had three hits and four RBI in six at-bats, and he hit his 16th home run of the season in the second inning.

KYLE NELSON, LHP Arizona Diamondbacks 2015 Logger: Nelson did not appear in the Diamondbacks’ first game after the All-Star break. His 1.82 ERA in the first half was the lowest on the club, and he is the lone Arizona pitcher to have an unblemished win-loss record in 2022.

RILEY ADAMS, C, Washington Nationals 2015 Logger: Adams remains on the Nationals’ 40-man roster but is currently playing for Class-AAA Rochester. The 26-year-old backstop has five hits and two RBI in 21 minor-league at bats this season.

LARS NOOTBAAR, OF, St. Louis Cardinals 2016 Logger: Nootbaar hit his fourth home run of the season last Saturday in the Cardinals’ 11-3 win against the Cincinnati Reds. In his first game out of the All-Star break, he walked and scored a run in Friday’s 9-5 defeat to the Reds.

ROB BRANTLY, C, New York Yankees 2009 Logger: The 33-year-old catcher is currently on the Yankees’ Class-AAA team in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Last Sunday, Brantly was 1-4 with a run-scoring double, and on Friday he appeared as a pinch-runner in the RailRiders’ 5-1 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

ANDREW KNAPP, C, San Francisco Giants 2010 Logger: Knapp latched on to his fourth organization of the season earlier this week, signing a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants. Knapp has appeared in major-league games for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners in 2022. He was placed on the Giants’ Class-AAA roster in Sacramento.

KOREY LEE, UTIL, Houston Astros 2017 and 2018 Logger: Lee boosted his major-league batting average to .267 on Thursday with a 1-3 performance against the New York Yankees. Lee hit a double and collected a RBI in the Astros’ 3-2 win.

DAVID VILLAR, INF, San Francisco Giants 2017 Logger: Despite his .216 batting average since his call-up to the Giants, Villar has reached base at a .412 clip thanks to his 11 walks. Villar was walked three times in his three plate appearances last Saturday in the Giants’ 2-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.