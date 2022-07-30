Loggers in MLB

MAX SCHERZER, RHP, New York Mets 2004 Logger: Scherzer helped the Mets sweep the two-game Subway Series against the New York Yankees this week with another stellar performance, throwing seven shutout innings with six strikeouts on Wednesday. Since his return from the injured list on July 5, Scherzer has allowed only five earned runs in 32.1 innings pitched.

CHRIS SALE, LHP, Boston Red Sox 2008 Logger: After a successful surgery on his left pinky finger last Monday, the timeline for Sale’s return to a big-league mound is still unknown. The lefty is on the 15-day injured list and has made only two starts for the Red Sox this season.

ROWAN WICK, RHP, Chicago Cubs 2011 Logger: Wick was a reliable bullpen option for the Cubs in July, pitching to a 2.38 ERA in 10 appearances this month. In his lone appearance last week, Wick struck out two batters in a scoreless inning during Chicago’s 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday.

MATT CHAPMAN, INF, Toronto Blue Jays 2012 Logger: Chapman is riding an eight-game hitting streak through Friday and hit three home runs last week, including two against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday. In July, Chapman is batting .320 with 7 HR and 19 RBI for the contending Blue Jays.

KYLE NELSON, LHP Arizona Diamondbacks 2015 Logger: Nelson lowered his season ERA to 1.71 with two more scoreless appearances this week. The left-hander struck out four of the seven batters he faced in two innings of work, and his shutout inning against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday helped the Diamondbacks win 7-3.

RILEY ADAMS, C, Washington Nationals 2015 Logger: Adams hit his third home run of the summer for Class AAA Rochester on Friday in an 10-9 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. In 36 minor-league at-bats, Adams is batting .278 and slugging .500.

LARS NOOTBAAR, OF, St. Louis Cardinals 2016 Logger: Following a slow start to the season, Nootbaar hit his stride in the month of July, batting .344 for the Cardinals and reaching base at a 45% clip. Nootbaar had a two-hit performance in St. Louis’ 6-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday.

ROB BRANTLY, C, New York Yankees 2009 Logger: The 33-year-old catcher hit a triple for Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in an 8-6 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Thursday. Brantly has never hit a triple in 456 career major-league plate appearances and has only 12 triples in his 13-year professional career.

ANDREW KNAPP, C, San Francisco Giants 2010 Logger: As Class AAA Sacramento’s designated hitter on Friday, Knapp hit a solo home run in the fourth inning in a 4-3 loss to the Round Rock Express. Knapp now has six homers in the minors this year for affiliates of both the Giants and the Seattle Mariners.

KOREY LEE, UTIL, Houston Astros 2017 and 2018 Logger: Lee scuffled at the plate this week, going 0-7 with four strikeouts in three appearances. Lee is slashing .182/.217/.273 in 22 at-bats since making his major-league debut earlier this month.

DAVID VILLAR, INF, San Francisco Giants 2017 Logger: Villar only recorded one hit in 15 at-bats this week, striking out six times. Although his batting average stands at .173, his on-base percentage is a respectable .343 in 67 MLB plate appearances.