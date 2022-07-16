Loggers in MLB

MAX SCHERZER, RHP, New York Mets

2004 Logger

Scherzer turned in his second-consecutive quality start on Monday since his return from the injured list. The right-hander struck out nine and allowed one run over seven innings in the Mets' 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves in a pivotal NL East matchup.

CHRIS SALE, LHP, Boston Red Sox

2008 Logger

Sale pitched in a major-league game for the first time this season on Tuesday, and he looked like his old self. The southpaw fired five shutout innings in a no-decision against the Tampa Bay Rays, fanning five and walking only one batter.

ROWAN WICK, RHP, Chicago Cubs

2011 Logger

After blowing a save opportunity last Saturday, Wick struck out three batters over two scoreless innings in two appearances out of the Cubs' bullpen this week, lowering his season ERA to 5.03.

MATT CHAPMAN, INF, Toronto Blue Jays

2012 Logger

Chapman collected hits in three of his first four games this week, including a three-hit performance against the Kansas City Royals on Friday. After launching a homer on Thursday, Chapman made it back-to-back days with a home run on Friday with a three-run shot in the fifth inning.

KYLE NELSON, LHP Arizona Diamondbacks

2015 Logger

Nelson continued his impressive season with two scoreless appearances out of the Diamondbacks' bullpen this week. Nelson faced just one batter over the minimum in two innings pitched, inducing four fly-ball outs and two ground-ball outs and holding his opponents hitless in both games.

RILEY ADAMS, C, Washington Nationals

2015 Logger

In 21 at-bats for Class-AAA Rochester, Adams has four extra-base hits, including a home run, and a .797 OPS. Adams is teammates in Rochester with Andrew Stevenson, the older brother of current Loggers' outfielder Josh Stevenson.

LARS NOOTBAAR, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

2016 Logger

Nootbaar rode a five-game hit streak through Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he was optioned to Class-AAA Memphis on Thursday. Less than 36 hours later, Nootbaar was recalled to the big-league club after utility player Juan Yepez landed on the injured list.

ROB BRANTLY, C, New York Yankees

2009 Logger

Brantly improved his season batting average this week with Class-AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to .269. As the designated hitter in Friday's game against the Louisville Bats, Brantly hit three singles and scored two runs in the RailRiders' 9-0 victory.

ANDREW KNAPP, C, Free Agent

2010 Logger

Knapp played sparingly in a brief stint with the Mariners in early July, going hitless in four plate appearances before being designated for assignment last Saturday. Knapp elected to become a free agent on Wednesday and has yet to be picked up by another team.

KOREY LEE, UTIL, Houston Astros

2017 and 2018 Logger

Since being promoted to the majors on July 1, Lee has split time with Martin Maldonado behind the dish. After an 0-4 start to his major-league career, Lee notched three hits and three RBI in a 6-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics last Sunday.

DAVID VILLAR, INF, San Francisco Giants

2017 Logger

Villar has reached base in 10 of his first 12 MLB games since being called up on July 4. On Tuesday, Villar hit his first career triple in the Giants' 13-0 rout of the Arizona Diamondbacks.