Loggers in MLB

MAX SCHERZER, RHP, New York Mets 2004 Logger: Scherzer pitched into the seventh inning on Monday against his former team, the Washington Nationals, striking out five and allowing two earned runs in a 7-3 Mets victory. Scherzer is 2-1 since his return from the injured list on July 5, and his season record improved to 7-2.

CHRIS SALE, LHP, Boston Red Sox 2008 Logger: Sale played catch on Friday for the first time since his surgery on his broken left pinky finger three weeks ago. The left-hander is optimistic he will rejoin the Red Sox rotation this year, although there is currently no schedule for his return to a major-league mound.

ROWAN WICK, RHP, Chicago Cubs 2011 Logger: After the departure of Cubs' relievers Scott Effross and David Robertson at the trade deadline, Wick figures to see an elevated role in Chicago's bullpen. Wick tallied two scoreless appearances this week, including collecting four outs on Friday in the Cubs' 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins.

MATT CHAPMAN, INF, Toronto Blue Jays 2012 Logger: Chapman surpassed 20 home runs for the second-straight year and the fourth time in his career with two long balls this week. Chapman hit a solo home run on Friday in the Blue Jays' 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Minnesota Twins.

KYLE NELSON, LHP Arizona Diamondbacks 2015 Logger: Nelson was sharp out of the Diamondbacks' bullpen this week, pitching 2.1 shutout innings, surrendering just one hit and striking out three hitters. Nelson picked up his seventh hold of the year and lowered his season ERA to 1.57 on Tuesday with 1.1 scoreless innings in a 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

RILEY ADAMS, C, Washington Nationals 2015 Logger: Adams continues to be productive offensively for Class-AAA Rochester, slugging .508 in 65 minor-league at-bats with 10 extra-base hits. Adams had two hits and four RBI on Thursday in the Red Wings 6-5 loss to the Columbus Clippers.

LARS NOOTBAAR, OF, St. Louis Cardinals 2016 Logger: Nootbaar enjoyed his first three-hit game of the season on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs in the Cardinals' 6-0 victory. He hit three singles and also drew a walk, something he has done in five of his last six appearances.

ROB BRANTLY, C, New York Yankees 2009 Logger: Brantly went 0-4 at the plate with two strikeouts on Tuesday in his only appearance this week for Class-AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The catcher is slashing .257/.313/.352 in 35 minor-league games this year.

ANDREW KNAPP, C, San Francisco Giants 2010 Logger: Knapp hit home runs in four consecutive games through last weekend, going deep against the Round Rock Express last Saturday and Sunday for Class-AAA Sacramento. In 32 games at AAA this season, Knapp has eight homers, ten doubles and 22 RBI.

KOREY LEE, UTIL, Houston Astros 2017 and 2018 Logger: Lee went 0-3 on with a strikeout on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, and the Astros optioned the young catcher/utility player to Class-AAA Sugar Land. Lee's path back to the big leagues seems to be blocked by Houston's acquisition of former Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez at the trade deadline.

DAVID VILLAR, INF, San Francisco Giants 2017 Logger: Villar hit an RBI double against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, although the infielder is hitting .175 in 56 at-bats since his call-up to the majors. The double in the Giants' 9-5 loss snapped a stretch of 30 at-bats without an extra-base hit.