Loggers in MLB

MAX SCHERZER, RHP, New York Mets2004 Logger The eight-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young award injured his oblique in May and was on the injured list for six weeks. Scherzer rejoined the Mets’ rotation on Tuesday, throwing six shutout innings and striking out 11 in a 1-0 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

CHRIS SALE, LHP, Boston Red Sox2008 Logger Sale has yet to pitch for the Red Sox this season after he injured his rib cage during a February bullpen session. The left-hander made a rehab start for Class-AAA Worcester on Wednesday and is scheduled to make his 2022 MLB debut on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

ROWAN WICK, RHP, Chicago Cubs2011 Logger

Wick’s 34 appearances out of the bullpen for the Cubs are the second-most on the club this season. Wick has earned four saves this year and has fanned 35 batters in 35 innings.

MATT CHAPMAN, INF, Toronto Blue Jays2012 Logger

Chapman was traded from the Oakland Athletics to Toronto in March, and his first season with the Blue Jays has been pedestrian thus far. The only member of the 2012 Northwoods League Champion Loggers still active in MLB, Chapman’s OPS+ of 99 suggests his offensive production has been slightly below league-average in 2022.

KYLE NELSON, LHP Arizona Diamondbacks2015 Logger

Although the Diamondbacks are out of contention in the NL West, Nelson has shined this season, pitching to a 2.00 ERA in 27 innings with 20 strikeouts. Nelson earned his first career win on May 9 when he tossed a scoreless inning of relief in a 4-3 victory over the Miami Marlins.

RILEY ADAMS, C, Washington Nationals2015 Logger

A 2017 third-round draft pick by the Toronto Blue Jays, Adams now serves as a reserve backstop for the Nationals. Adams hit three home runs in 27 games played before being optioned to Class-AAA Rochester on July 1.

LARS NOOTBAAR, OF, St. Louis Cardinals2016 Logger

Nootbaar made his major league debut with St. Louis last season and was on the Cardinals’ Opening Day roster in April. Nootbaar has added value by playing all three outfield positions this season but has struggled at the plate with a 31% strikeout rate.

ROB BRANTLY, C, New York Yankees2009 Logger

Brantly, who is currently on the Yankees’ Class-AAA affiliate in Scranton Wilkes-Barre, has played for ten MLB organizations during his 13-year pro career. In his lone game with the big-league club this year, Brantly hit a double and caught all nine innings for the Yankees in a 5-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

ANDREW KNAPP, C, Seattle Mariners2010 Logger

Knapp broke camp with the Pittsburgh Pirates this spring, but after a sluggish start, he was released on May 18. Three days later, the Seattle Mariners signed Knapp and assigned him to Class-AAA Tacoma, where he clubbed four home runs and seven doubles in 22 games. On June 27, Knapp was called up to the Mariners’ MLB roster.

KOREY LEE, UTIL, Houston Astros2017 and 2018 Logger

The Houston Astros selected Lee’s contract from Class-AAA Sugar Land on July 1. He made his MLB debut on the same day and was 0-4 in his first 3 games.

DAVID VILLAR, INF, San Francisco Giants2017 Logger

Villar was called up from Class-AAA Sacramento on Monday and collected two hits in his MLB debut later that day. On Friday, he hit his first career MLB home run against the San Diego Padres in a 6-3 loss.