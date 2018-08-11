BISMARCK, N.D. — The La Crosse Loggers made sure they are going to be in the hunt for a North Division title right down to the last weekend of the regular season.
La Crosse, by virtue of its 9-4 victory over the Larks Friday night, head into a season-ending two-game series at Mankato this weekend one game out of the division lead — and a coveted Northwoods League playoff spot.
Willmar, which beat Rochester 7-1 Friday night, leads the North Division with a 24-11 record, while Mankato is a half-game back at 23-11. La Crosse, at 23-12, is a full game behind Willmar, while Duluth is 22-12 and 1½ games back.
The Loggers erased a 1-0 deficit in a big way against Bismarck, as it erupted for five runs in the sixth inning. Bryce Blaum led off the sixth with a home run, while Austin Murr, who went 2-for-5, drove in Harrison Freed to give the Loggers the lead.
Grant Judkins added a RBI single to make it 3-1, and La Crosse uses two bases-loaded walks to make it 5-1.
The Loggers were not finished, however, as they added four more runs in the seventh, including RBI singles from Murr and Steve Mann.
Blaum finished the night 2-for-4 with two RBI, while Mann also drove in two runs.
Ted Stuka, a sophomore right-hander from UC-San Diego, allowed just one run — unearned — in 6⅓ inning to earn the win. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.