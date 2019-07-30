DULUTH, Minn. — Jared Freilich has been as sure of a closer as the Northwoods League has seen in recent years.
The Penn State sophomore added another strong performance to his season's ledger on Tuesday. He recorded the last six outs and was credited with the win as the Loggers scored in the top of the ninth to come away with a 2-1 victory over the Huskies.
Freilich entered the game in the eighth after Mark Sellers turned in a seven-inning, one-run start for La Crosse. It was Sellers' longest appearance of the season, and he stymied Duluth for just four hits.
Freilich ran into some trouble to lead off the ninth inning, walking the first batter and then hitting the second. He responded with a strikeout, and then La Crosse ended the game on a strike-him-out, throw-him-out double play.
The Loggers (15-10 second half), who are now tied for first place in the Great Plains East division with Duluth, scored the winning run in the ninth when Hunter Watson's groundout brought in JT Schwartz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.