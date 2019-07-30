{{featured_button_text}}

DULUTH, Minn. — Jared Freilich has been as sure of a closer as the Northwoods League has seen in recent years.

The Penn State sophomore added another strong performance to his season's ledger on Tuesday. He recorded the last six outs and was credited with the win as the Loggers scored in the top of the ninth to come away with a 2-1 victory over the Huskies.

Freilich entered the game in the eighth after Mark Sellers turned in a seven-inning, one-run start for La Crosse. It was Sellers' longest appearance of the season, and he stymied Duluth for just four hits.

Freilich ran into some trouble to lead off the ninth inning, walking the first batter and then hitting the second. He responded with a strikeout, and then La Crosse ended the game on a strike-him-out, throw-him-out double play.

The Loggers (15-10 second half), who are now tied for first place in the Great Plains East division with Duluth, scored the winning run in the ninth when Hunter Watson's groundout brought in JT Schwartz.

Reporter

Colten Bartholomew is a reporter and columnist for River Valley Media Group. Colten is the college sports coordinator for the La Crosse Tribune.

