BISMARCK, N.D. — A miscue in a key moment was the La Crosse Loggers’ downfall on Thursday night.
After the first two runners reached via a walk and a hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning, Bismarck was able to cash in the winning run when a throw on a steal attempt reached the outfield. The Larks won 3-2 in front of 1,957 people at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.
La Crosse (32-31, 15-12 second half) scored both of its runs after loading the bases in the third inning. An error by the left fielder allowed both runs to come home, but Tony Bullard was cut down at the plate trying to score a third run on the play.
Jack Filby was tagged with the loss after failing to record an out in the ninth.
La Crosse tallied three hits, all singles, including two by Kyson Donahue.
The Loggers fell two games behind Duluth in the Great Plains East division.
