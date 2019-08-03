BISMARCK, N.D. — Cole Elvis delivered a go-ahead single in the top of the 10th to help the La Crosse Loggers get past the Bismarck Larks 5-4, snapping their three game losing streak.
The Loggers (16-13) held a 4-1 lead entering the bottom of the seventh thanks to run-scoring hits from J.T. Schwartz and Tony Bullard.
Loggers starter Steve Bowley pitched well, allowing two runs on six hits in 6⅓ innings. The Larks tied it with two runs in the eighth off of reliever Jack Filby.
Elvis paced the Loggers offense going 4-for-4 with a walk out of the No. 8 spot.
