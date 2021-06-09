 Skip to main content
MLB: Former La Crosse Logger Riley Adams debuts with Blue Jays
MLB: Former La Crosse Logger Riley Adams debuts with Blue Jays

Former La Crosse Logger Riley Adams made his MLB debut Tuesday with the Toronto Blue Jays in their game at the Chicago White Sox.

Adams started the game at catcher for the Blue Jays and was 1 for 3 at the plate with a double and two strikeouts. Toronto lost 6-1 after Chicago plated five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Adams, who was the 261st former Northwoods League player to reach the majors, played for the Loggers in 2015 and played collegiately at the University of San Diego.

He was drafted by the Blue Jays in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Adams played in 23 games for the Loggers in 2015 and hit .257 with two home runs, five doubles, one triple and 13 RBI.

