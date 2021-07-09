Northwoods League: After facing early deficit, Loggers fall to Rox

The La Crosse Loggers trailed by seven runs early in Friday night's game against the St. Cloud Rox, a deficit that was too big to overcome in a 13-8 loss at Copeland Park.

The Loggers plated one in the bottom of the first when right fielder Chase Davis scored on a passed ball, but starting pitcher Jacob Ferris allowed four unearned runs in the top of the first, three unearned runs in the second and one earned run in the third as La Crosse (16-24) fell behind 8-1.

Third baseman Bill Ralston was charged with an error in the first, which came with two outs and allowed the Rox (27-9) to score their first run.

Shortstop TJ Manteufel made an error in the ensuing at-bat, and Connor O'Brien followed with a three-run home run.

St. Cloud extended its lead to 10-1 in the top of the sixth before the Loggers began to chip away. Catcher Adam Arroyo hit a solo home run, while center fielder Kyle Casper and designated hitter Poncho Ruiz each drove in a run with two outs.

La Crosse added four more runs in the seventh — one via a passed ball, one via a wild pitch, one via a hit by pitch and one via a Casper RBI single — to pull within 10-8, but the Rox responded with two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth.