Northwoods League: After hot start to season, Loggers have a rocky week

After rattling off three straight wins to start the season, the La Crosse Loggers hit their fair share of bumps in their first full week of Northwoods League play.
La Crosse dropped its first three games of the week — at Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday and at home against the Rafters and Green Bay on Monday and Tuesday, respectively — which pushed its losing streak to four games.
The Loggers snapped that skid with an offensive explosion against the Booyah on Wednesday — picking up a 17-5 win — before splitting a two-game set at the Wisconsin Woodchucks on Thursday and Friday.
La Crosse entered Saturday night’s game at Fond du Lac, which ended after the Tribune went to press, at 5-5 — two games back of Wisconsin Rapids for first in the West Division of the Wisconsin-Illinois pod and 4½ games ahead of the Woodchucks.
Through 10 games, the Loggers have been impressive at the plate. Although there have been days when La Crosse struggles — including a 6-2 loss at the Rafters this past Sunday, in which it mustered just two hits — the team is averaging 5.8 runs per game. This past week, while going 2-4, the Loggers averaged 6.5 runs on 8.5 hits.
Kobe Kato, Trey Harris and JT Thompson lead the team in producing those runs. Kato entered Saturday night with a team-high 10 RBI, while Harris and Thompson were close behind with nine.
Kato and Thompson also lead the team with two home runs. Thompson’s home runs came on consecutive nights this past week — a three-run shot in Wednesday’s 17-5 win over Green Bay and a two-run shot in Thursday’s 10-4 loss at the Woodchucks.
But La Crosse’s production at the plate is far from solely on the shoulders of those three.
Austin Murr — who leads the team with 13 hits, one more than Kato — has picked up a hit in each of the nine games he’s played and carried six-game hitting streak into Saturday night’s game at Fond du Lac. He went 3-for-5 and drove in one in the Loggers’ 6-3 win over the Woodchucks on Friday night.
Colin Burgess and Matt Stinebiser, who trade games at catcher, have also been forces at the plate. Burgess has three multi-hit and two 2-RBI games under his belt; Stinebiser, who also sees time as a DH, has registered at least one hit in each of the six games he’s played in.
Meanwhile, the pitching staff has largely struggled.
Over the past week, La Crosse allowed an average of 6.8 runs on 9.5 hits, including 10 runs in losses to the Booyah and the Woodchucks. And of the Loggers’ six games this past week, they scored first in only one game — a 10-7 loss to Green Bay on Tuesday.
La Crosse manager Brian Lewis said early in the week that he thinks the bullpen has simply been tired as starting pitchers get acclimated to throwing more.
“I think that’ll start to change in the next week or two as starting pitchers’ pitch counts go from being 30 or 40 to being more 60 or 70,” he said. “I think that’ll all start to work itself out.”
And there still have been bright spots on the staff.
Tony Roca became the first starting pitcher to win a game in Wednesday’s 17-5 win over the Booyah, in which he gave up two runs on five hits in 4⅔ innings pitched. On the season, the lefty has allowed two runs on five hits and struck out 10 in 9⅔ innings pitched.
Lucas Braun, who has started one game and pitched in relief in two more, has given up two runs — one earned — on three hits in 7⅓ innings. Jared Freilich and Logan Vanwey have also been strong in relief. Freilich, who has one win and one save, has allowed two runs on five hits in 8 innings pitched; Vanwey made his debut Friday night and struck out all six batters he faced.
The Loggers have five home games this week — two set against Rockford, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday; one against Wisconsin Rapids, scheduled for Thursday; and two against the Woodchucks, scheduled for Friday and Saturday. They play at Fond du Lac on Sunday and at Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday.
