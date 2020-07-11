Northwoods League: After hot start to season, Loggers have a rocky week

Kato and Thompson also lead the team with two home runs. Thompson’s home runs came on consecutive nights this past week — a three-run shot in Wednesday’s 17-5 win over Green Bay and a two-run shot in Thursday’s 10-4 loss at the Woodchucks.

But La Crosse’s production at the plate is far from solely on the shoulders of those three.

Austin Murr — who leads the team with 13 hits, one more than Kato — has picked up a hit in each of the nine games he’s played and carried six-game hitting streak into Saturday night’s game at Fond du Lac. He went 3-for-5 and drove in one in the Loggers’ 6-3 win over the Woodchucks on Friday night.

Colin Burgess and Matt Stinebiser, who trade games at catcher, have also been forces at the plate. Burgess has three multi-hit and two 2-RBI games under his belt; Stinebiser, who also sees time as a DH, has registered at least one hit in each of the six games he’s played in.

Meanwhile, the pitching staff has largely struggled.

Over the past week, La Crosse allowed an average of 6.8 runs on 9.5 hits, including 10 runs in losses to the Booyah and the Woodchucks. And of the Loggers’ six games this past week, they scored first in only one game — a 10-7 loss to Green Bay on Tuesday.