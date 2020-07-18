Northwoods League: After rough start to week, Loggers win three out of four games

Vanwey and Freilich have both been strong out of the bullpen. Vanwey, who made his season debut July 10, has struck out nine in four scoreless innings, and Freilich, who has allowed three runs in 10⅓ innings pitched over five games, is 1-0 with a team-high two saves.

But the Loggers’ pitching staff had only one other similar showing this past week: a 2-0 loss at Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday, in which La Crosse allowed just five hits and Tony Roca, who has allowed only three runs in 14⅔ innings pitched this season, was charged with his first loss.

Excluding those two contests, the Loggers have allowed eight runs per game over their past seven games.

La Crosse’s offense, meanwhile, has remained a strong point, and Trey Harris, JT Thompson and Kobe Kato continue to lead the team in run production.

Harris, who drove in all of the Loggers’ runs in Monday’s 9-4 loss to Rockford, has a team-high three home runs to go with 15 RBI, which ties him with Thompson for best on the team. Thompson and Kato both have two home runs, and the latter has driven in 13.

Thompson had two RBI in Thursday’s 8-7 win over Wisconsin Rapids and two more in Friday’s 7-5 win over the Woodchucks. He entered Saturday night on a four-game hitting streak.