Northwoods League: After rough start to week, Loggers win three out of four games

The La Crosse Loggers had a strong finish to a rough week, winning three of their last four games before Saturday night’s game against the Wisconsin Woodchucks, which finished after the Tribune went to press.
La Crosse started the week with back-to-back losses — 9-7 at Fond du Lac on Sunday and 9-4 at home to Rockford on Monday — which pushed its losing streak to three games after falling 10-2 at the Dock Spiders last Saturday.
Even though the Loggers won three of their next four games, including back-to-back home wins on Thursday and Friday, they sat at 8-9 ahead of Saturday night’s contest at Copeland Park.
La Crosse’s road woes continued this past week; the team was winless away from home and has won just one road game — a 6-3 victory at the Woodchucks on July 10 — since back-to-back road wins in its first two games of the season. The Loggers are 3-5 on the road this season and 5-4 at home, including 3-1 this past week.
That first win came Tuesday — a 5-1 victory over the Rivets. La Crosse was balanced at the plate in the win — five Loggers finished with an RBI — and the pitching staff had one of its better outings.
La Crosse allowed only four hits and received six solid innings from starter Mitch Lines, who gave up one run on three hits and picked up his first win of the season. Logan Vanwey and Jared Freilich kept Rockford scoreless in relief.
Vanwey and Freilich have both been strong out of the bullpen. Vanwey, who made his season debut July 10, has struck out nine in four scoreless innings, and Freilich, who has allowed three runs in 10⅓ innings pitched over five games, is 1-0 with a team-high two saves.
But the Loggers’ pitching staff had only one other similar showing this past week: a 2-0 loss at Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday, in which La Crosse allowed just five hits and Tony Roca, who has allowed only three runs in 14⅔ innings pitched this season, was charged with his first loss.
Excluding those two contests, the Loggers have allowed eight runs per game over their past seven games.
La Crosse’s offense, meanwhile, has remained a strong point, and Trey Harris, JT Thompson and Kobe Kato continue to lead the team in run production.
Harris, who drove in all of the Loggers’ runs in Monday’s 9-4 loss to Rockford, has a team-high three home runs to go with 15 RBI, which ties him with Thompson for best on the team. Thompson and Kato both have two home runs, and the latter has driven in 13.
Thompson had two RBI in Thursday’s 8-7 win over Wisconsin Rapids and two more in Friday’s 7-5 win over the Woodchucks. He entered Saturday night on a four-game hitting streak.
Matt Stinebiser, who had a walk-off RBI single in Thursday’s game, has continued to be a force at the plate, and Jacob Blas made an immediate impact in his season debut with a home run and four RBI in Thursday’s win.
The Loggers have just one home game this coming week — Sunday, when they host the Rafters. La Crosse plays at Wisconsin Rapids on Monday before a day off Tuesday. The Loggers then hit the road for four straight games. They play at Green Bay on Wednesday and Thursday and at the Woodchucks on Friday and Saturday.
