Northwoods League baseball: Loggers beat Rockford in season opener

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- The La Crosse Loggers had four pitchers combine on a one-hitter and broke a scoreless tie with a run in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Rockford Rivets 1-0 in a Northwoods League opener on Wednesday.

Tony Roca, Cooper Bowman, Ethan Bradford and Cam Wynne turned in the pitching performance for La Crosse, which won the game when JT Thompson hit a one-out double to score Kyson Donahue for the only run.

Donahue was retired in his first three at-bats before leading off the ninth by singling to right field on an 0-1 pitch. He advanced to second before Thompson's hit to provide the go-ahead run.

Bowman pitched two hitless innings, and Bradford followed up with the same to earn the victory. Wynne secured the save by getting two Rockford hitters to ground out and another to hit a harmless fly ball.

Roca. who struck out three without walking a batter, gave up the only hit on a one-out single in the second inning. No La Crosse pitcher walked a batter, and Bowman and Bradford each struck out.

The Loggers and Rivets play again at 6:05 p.m. Thursday in Rockford.

