WATERLOO, Iowa — For the second time in less than 24 hours the La Crosse Loggers pitching staff was hit hard in Waterloo.
A day after allowing 13 hits while issuing six walks, the Loggers allowed 10 hits and once again struggled with their control on Sunday — issuing nine walks to help the Bucks win 9-1 for their second straight lopsided victory.
The Loggers have now lost three straight and four of their past five. They have been outscored 44-18 in those five games.
The Bucks scored three runs in the first and fourth innings, before adding two in the sixth and one in the eighth.
Tristan Harvin took the loss for the Loggers, allowing three runs — two earned — on four hits and a walk in an inning of work.
Ryan Holgate hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth for the lone Loggers run. It was Holgate's 10th homer of the year.
