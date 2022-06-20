Northwoods League: Bucks come back to end La Crosse winning streak

WATERLOO, Iowa -- The Waterloo Bucks scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to bring an end to the La Crosse Loggers' eight-game winning streak in the Northwoods League on Monday,.

The Bucks lost their lead by allowing four runs in the final two innings, but they managed to come back for a 9-8 victory that moved their record to 5-15.

Pinch-hitter Jalen Martinez hit a two-run single in the ninth to finish the game.

.Center fielder Connor Walsh was 3 for 4 with his first home run of the season. He also scored three runs for the Loggers (12-10).

Landon Wallace and Aidan Sweatt also had two hits for La Crosse, and Mac Danford drove in two runs.

