Northwoods League: Despite early lead, Loggers drop fourth straight game

The La Crosse Loggers scored in the second and third innings of Tuesday night's game against the Green Bay Booyah at Copeland Park before falling in a back-and-forth game, 10-7.

The loss is the fourth in the row for La Crosse (3-4), which won the first three games of the season, even though it started strong Tuesday.

After Loggers starting pitcher Mitch Lines sat Green Bay (3-4) down in order in the first and second innings, Blake Klassen walked to start the bottom of the second. Klassen advanced to second on a single by Matt Stinebiser two batters later before Colin Burgess singled to center to put La Crosse up 1-0.

The Loggers doubled their lead in the third when an Austin Murr sac-fly scored Kobe Kato, who led off the inning with a double.

But the Booyah got to Lines in the fourth, scoring three to take the lead — the first of two big innings for the visiting team.

La Crosse answered with a run of their own in the fourth before the teams traded runs over the next three innings and entered the eighth tied at 5. Then, Green Bay took the lead for good.

The Booyah plated four in the top of the inning, two of which came off Eli Campbell, the second of four relief pitchers the Loggers used.