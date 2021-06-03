Northwoods League: Disastrous first inning dooms Loggers in loss to Mud Puppies

The top of the first inning went from bad to worse for the La Crosse Loggers without the visiting Minnesota Mud Puppies even swinging the bat.

After getting Kyle Huckstorf to ground out to start the game, Loggers starting pitcher Corey Jackson walked Max Gamm on five pitches and hit William Sturek on the first pitch of the next at-bat.

Jackson then hit Jakob Kouneski to load the bases, and his control didn’t improve against the following batters.

The right-hander hit Will Oberg, which brought in a run, then issued a walk to Ben Palmer, which scored another.

That was only the beginning of a disastrous seven-run first inning, which doomed La Crosse in what became a 12-4 loss on Thursday night at Copeland Park.

It was a stark contrast from the Loggers’ 5-4 win over the Mud Puppies on Wednesday night, in which the pitching staff largely controlled the zone, and was certainly an uncharacteristic outing from Jackson.

The pitcher from Bellevue University (Neb.) was the NSAA Pitcher of the Year and led the NAIA with 176 strikeouts in 18 games.

But just one day after arriving in La Crosse, Jackson allowed seven runs on only two hits while hitting four batters and walking two more.