Northwoods League: Disastrous first inning dooms Loggers in loss to Mud Puppies

The top of the first inning went from bad to worse for the La Crosse Loggers without the visiting Minnesota Mud Puppies even swinging the bat.
After getting Kyle Huckstorf to ground out to start the game, Loggers starting pitcher Corey Jackson walked Max Gamm on five pitches and hit William Sturek on the first pitch of the next at-bat.
Jackson then hit Jakob Kouneski to load the bases, and his control didn’t improve against the following batters.
The right-hander hit Will Oberg, which brought in a run, then issued a walk to Ben Palmer, which scored another.
That was only the beginning of a disastrous seven-run first inning, which doomed La Crosse in what became a 12-4 loss on Thursday night at Copeland Park.
It was a stark contrast from the Loggers’ 5-4 win over the Mud Puppies on Wednesday night, in which the pitching staff largely controlled the zone, and was certainly an uncharacteristic outing from Jackson.
The pitcher from Bellevue University (Neb.) was the NSAA Pitcher of the Year and led the NAIA with 176 strikeouts in 18 games.
But just one day after arriving in La Crosse, Jackson allowed seven runs on only two hits while hitting four batters and walking two more.
“I’m sure after the second guy he hit, he’s probably thinking, ‘What in the world is going on? This isn’t me. What’s broken?’ That kind of thing,” said Loggers manager Brian Lewis, whose team dropped to 1-3. “But he’s a tremendous pitcher. He’ll be back on the bump in another few days, and I’m sure he’ll be just fine.”
After Jackson walked Palmer to put the Mud Puppies (1-1) up 2-0, catcher Parker Schmidt attempted to pick Kouneski off third base. But his throw ricocheted off Kouneski down the left field line, which allowed Kouneski and Oberg to score.
Jackson hadn't surrendered a hit, but La Crosse trailed 4-0.
And it didn’t take long for Minnesota to register that first hit and add to its lead, as Mason Nadolney had an RBI single to center field in the at-bat in which Schmidt threw down to third.
Jackson then struck out Morgan Holmes for the inning’s second out, but he hit Ethan Roe in the ensuing at-bat. A ground ball to TJ Manteufel at shortstop could have ended the inning, but his throw to second was errant and allowed another run to score.
Gamm followed with an infield single to push the Loggers’ deficit to 7-0 before Jackson struck out Sturek to finally end the inning.
From there, La Crosse got four scoreless innings of relief from Erik Demchuk, who gave up only three hits and struck out two, as the team tried to chip away at Minnesota’s lead.
A two-out sacrifice fly from second baseman Payton Eeles in the bottom of the second scored third baseman Darrian Escobar-Winter, who reached on a dropped third strike to lead off the inning.
The Loggers added two in the fifth — first on a double to left by Manteufel, then on a single by first baseman Ronnie Sweeny — to pull within 7-3.
“It’s hard, whether you’re a pitcher (or) a hitter, it’s hard to produce in a lopsided game like that,” Lewis said. “But I thought Erik was outstanding and gave us a chance to get back in the ball game.”
But the Mud Puppies scored five more off the La Crosse bullpen over the next three innings, and the Loggers managed to plate just one after having the bases loaded with no outs in the seventh.
Escobar-Winter struck out looking for the first out, and right fielder Brandon Fields grounded out to the pitcher for the second. Eeles drove in his second run of the game by reaching on an infield single, but Schmidt popped up to second to end the inning.
La Crosse left 12 runners on base and struck out 13 times. The pitching staff, meanwhile, hit five batters and walked 13.
Anthony Imhoff and Eli Campbell gave up two and three runs, respectively, while Demchuk and Zac Czerniawski were the only Loggers pitchers to not allow a run. Czerniawski walked one and struck out one in the scoreless ninth inning.
La Crosse hosts the Bismarck Larks on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.