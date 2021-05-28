Northwoods League: Excitement 'back to an all-time high' as Loggers begin return to normal

When Chris Goodell surveyed the stands at Copeland Park last summer, the La Crosse Loggers’ team president had two distinctive thoughts.

For starters, Goodell was grateful the team was simply able to play during the COVID-19 pandemic. But guidelines in place because of the virus called for a reduced capacity, which left him missing the feeling of a full park.

“Obviously we’re biased, but I think we hear it from around the (Northwoods League) that there’s a different atmosphere in Copeland Park than there is in a lot of the ballparks in the league,” Goodell said. “The fans fill it up and get into it, and we don’t have a ton of foul territory, so everybody’s right on top of you.

“It just makes for a fun atmosphere.”

That atmosphere is set to return this season as the Loggers will be back at full capacity, and that’s only one of the changes the organization has in place for what Goodell hopes is a return to normal.

“Not that we’ve taken any of that for granted before, but a year like that puts everything in perspective, right?” Goodell said. “... The excitement level is back to an all-time high, no doubt about it.”