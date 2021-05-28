Northwoods League: Excitement 'back to an all-time high' as Loggers begin return to normal

When Chris Goodell surveyed the stands at Copeland Park last summer, the La Crosse Loggers’ team president had two distinctive thoughts.
For starters, Goodell was grateful the team was simply able to play during the COVID-19 pandemic. But guidelines in place because of the virus called for a reduced capacity, which left him missing the feeling of a full park.
“Obviously we’re biased, but I think we hear it from around the (Northwoods League) that there’s a different atmosphere in Copeland Park than there is in a lot of the ballparks in the league,” Goodell said. “The fans fill it up and get into it, and we don’t have a ton of foul territory, so everybody’s right on top of you.
“It just makes for a fun atmosphere.”
That atmosphere is set to return this season as the Loggers will be back at full capacity, and that’s only one of the changes the organization has in place for what Goodell hopes is a return to normal.
“Not that we’ve taken any of that for granted before, but a year like that puts everything in perspective, right?” Goodell said. “... The excitement level is back to an all-time high, no doubt about it.”
In addition to operating at full capacity, which is officially 3,200, masks will be optional for all at the stadium, including employees. There will be no more temperature checks upon arrival, and Goodell said some of the more “traditional” elements will be back — from high-fives and autographs to bringing kids on the field to run the bases or interact with mascots.
Some changes will stay, including hand sanitizing stations and a few general admissions areas that will have enough space for fans to spread out, but Goodell said it should feel similar to “pre-pandemic” for the most part.
Another sign of the return to normal is the Northwoods League schedule. Gone are the “pods” from a season ago, and each of the league’s 22 teams will play 72 regular-season games; the Loggers played 48 regular-season games last year.
“This time last year, we didn’t know if we were going to get to play at all,” Goodell said. “(You were) holding your breath every single day once we did get going because you just didn’t know what could come up that day that could interrupt the schedule.
“... (Having a full schedule) makes planning considerably easier.”
La Crosse starts this season on the road at the Mankato Moondogs on Monday before returning Wednesday for its home-opener against the Minnesota Mud Puppies, the first of six straight home games for the Loggers.
And after advancing to the Wisconsin-Illinois pod championship game last year, Goodell believes this year’s team has the talent to make another postseason run.
The team returns one of its top hitters from last season in first baseman Ronald Sweeny, who hit .228 and led the team with five home runs while driving in 25 runs in 27 games last summer. The senior from the University of Minnesota currently leads the Gophers in home runs (nine) and RBI (26).
Goodell is also excited about a number of young newcomers, including Chase Davis and Brandon Fields, both outfielders.
Davis, a freshman at the University of Arizona, was ranked the No. 9 player in the country by Perfect Game coming out of high school and is 7 for 24 with three doubles and a triple in 24 games for the Wildcats, who are ranked sixth by d1baseball.com. Fields was recruited to the University of South Carolina for baseball and football; he chose baseball but entered the transfer portal earlier this month.
“Those two are very dynamic and very toolsy,” Goodell said.
On the mound, La Crosse should have plenty of depth. Starters Tony Roca and Lucas Braun — who posted ERAs of 3.77 and 2.27 last year, respectively — are among those returning, as are relievers Cam Robinson, who led the team in wins last season, and Jared Freilich, who holds the franchise’s career saves record (17).
Goodell said some players were scheduled to arrive in town over the past few days with the first team meeting slated for Friday ahead of workouts on Saturday and Sunday. But, of course, not every player will arrive right away with some NCAA Division I conferences still wrapping up their tournaments — and with the NCAA Tournament following those.
Still, even that is further evidence of a more stereotypical summer in store for the Loggers.