Northwoods League: Express scores in eighth to beat Loggers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Travis Luensmann took scoreless pitching into the sixth inning, but the Eau Claire Express found a way to beat the La Crosse Loggers on Saturday.

The Express scored single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings to score a 3-2 Northwoods League victory in front of 1,367 spectators at Carson Park.

Luensmann allowed four hits, struck out three and walked two but was removed from the game with two outs in the sixth after allowing a run that tied the game at 1.

Eau Claire then scored a run against reliever Nick King and another against reliever Joshua Hahn to beat the Loggers (19-32, 5-10 second half).

Eau Claire (21-28, 9-8) leads the Great Plains East by a game after picking up the win. The Loggers are in fourth place among five teams.

Second baseman Aidan Sweatt was 2 for 4 for La Crosse, and second baseman Kevin Sim and first baseman Ron Sweeny each drove in a run.Sweeny drove in his run with a one-out solo home run that broke a 1-1 tie and gave La Crosse s a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth inning.

