Northwoods League: Express take care of Loggers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. -- The La Crosse Loggers scored two runs early and two more late, but that wasn't enough to overcome the Eau Claire Express in a Northwoods League game on Friday.

La Crosse scored twice in the second inning and twice in the ninth in a 9-4 loss to the Express in front of 1,417 people at Carson Park.

The Loggers (12-14) had three hits -- two singles and a Ron Sweeny double -- and stranded seven runners while making four errors. The Express (10-16) had 10 hits, and Connor Burns was 2 for 3 with his fourth home run of the season.

Catcher Juian Brock was 1 for 3 and drove in all of La Crosse's runs. He reached on an error that brought two runs in during the second inning and hit a two-run single to right-center in the ninth.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0