Northwoods League: Five Loggers to showcase skills to MLB scouts

Copeland Park will host the Northwoods League’s Major League Dreams Showcase event on Tuesday as around 90 prospects, including five members of the La Crosse Loggers, will take the field in front of MLB scouts.

The showcase, which features a scouting workout followed by a doubleheader starting at 4:05 p.m., is returning to La Crosse for a second year in a row after being held in Madison for its first seven years.

Right-handed pitcher Eldridge Armstrong, infielders Jack Haley, Luke Leto and Aidan Sweatt, and catcher Dylan King will represent the Loggers in the second game of the doubleheader. King will play for the visiting team, while the rest will play for the home team.

Major-league scouts selected 77 players from around the Northwoods League to participate in the event, and several players have been added since the initial roster release on July 25. Sweatt was one of 12 players chosen in the last week to round out the roster of prospects.

Loggers’ manager Rob Sidwell said the showcase presents a unique chance for his five players to develop relationships with their potential future employers.

“It’s a great opportunity because of the exposure,” Sidwell said. “Any time you get a chance to show your talents in front of scouts, it’s a great opportunity.”

Before the gates open to the public, the players will go through a series of performance assessments and will also listen to several guest speakers coordinated by the league. Nearly every MLB organization will have a representative from its scouting department in attendance at the showcase.

After a successful event in La Crosse last year, Loggers’ team president Chris Goodell said he’s excited for the local fans to take in a night of competitive baseball and watch some of their hometown players.

“It’s a great honor for our five to be able to do it, and obviously to have it here at home in Copeland Park in front of our home fans makes it even a little extra special,” Goodell said.

Armstrong, a rising sophomore at San Diego State, has contributed in a variety of roles for the Loggers’ pitching staff this summer. His 2.51 ERA for La Crosse is second-best on the team, and on Sunday, his fastball topped at 95 mph in a scoreless inning against the St. Cloud Rox.

“He’s got a good delivery, and he has all the mechanical things that scouts are looking for,” Sidwell said. “He’s got a lot of upside – I think he’s really going to throw hard one day. And he already throws hard right now.”

La Crosse’s infield will be well-represented in the showcase, and Haley may be the best from the bunch. After limited playing time during his freshman season at Oregon, the shortstop transferred to Cal State Fullerton where he appeared in every game but one for the Titans this spring. As a Logger, his .322 batting average is the highest among players with at least 20 at-bats.

“Jack is a quiet competitor. Sometimes he’s so good and so reliable that you take him for granted. He’s been the backbone of our infield,” Sidwell said. “I think he has the ability and the talent to stay at shortstop, which is really hard to find.”

This summer, Haley’s middle-infield partner has often been Sweatt, a North Florida product already with 390 collegiate at-bats entering his junior season. Sweatt is in his second year with the Loggers, and his manager compared his game to two-time World Series champion David Eckstein.

“He does all the little things outstanding. He’s a grinder and a competitor,” Sidwell said. “I have to keep him in the lineup even when he doesn’t perform because he brings so many other things to the team, so many intangible things – his attitude, the way he plays the game, he’s a leader, he’s always upbeat.”

Following his freshman year at LSU, Leto recently announced his transfer to Kansas, and besides the benefits of Tuesday’s showcase, Sidwell said a new program might be just what the corner infielder needs to advance his career.

“He’s going to get more opportunities to play, especially with what LSU has done in the transfer portal,” Sidwell said. “He just needs to play, and he’s going to get better with reps. Although his numbers this summer aren’t where he probably would like them to be, he’s gained a lot of experience this summer, and I think that’s going to help him as he gets back into school.”

King joined the Loggers in mid-June and made an immediate impact, collecting four hits and three RBI in his first game. While he didn’t see the field in his first season at North Carolina, he’s reached base in over 40% of his plate appearances this summer for La Crosse.

“Dylan’s a very talented catcher. He’s got a chance to be the whole package, offensively and defensively. He’s got good tools, and he’s definitely a prospect,” Sidwell said.

Sidwell will not be an official coach for the doubleheader, but he said he will be in attendance to watch his players.

Goodell said fans can expect some of the same mid-inning promotions seen during Loggers games at Tuesday’s showcase, although the primary focus will be on the prospects.