Northwoods League: Honkers walk off Loggers in 10th; Hornung breaks hit-streak record

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The La Crosse Loggers shook off a 7-1 deficit and forced extra innings on Sunday but ultimately fell to the Rochester Honkers 9-8 in a Northwoods League game at Mayo Field.

Despite the loss, left fielder Carson Hornung broke the Loggers' all-time hitting streak record with a home run in the fifth inning. Hornung has recorded hits in his last 23 games dating back to June 11.

Hornung, a rising sophomore at University of South Carolina, passed Harrison Freed's streak of 22 games with a hit during the 2018 season. Freed is currently in the San Francisco Giants organization after being drafted in the 13th round in 2019.

Hornung broke the record by collecting one hit in each of his last nine games. During the streak, he has improved his batting average from .219 to .308.

La Crosse (18-21, 2-3 second half) fell behind early on Sunday, as Rochester plated five runs in the bottom of the third to take a 6-1 lead and force Loggers' starter Drew Christo out of the game. The Honkers added another run in the fourth inning when third baseman Joe Longo hit a sacrifice fly to bring in designated hitter Nico Regino.

Hornung's record-breaking home-run in the top of the fifth, a three-run shot, cut Rochester's lead in half. After Rochester scored one in the bottom of the fifth, third baseman Luke Leto's two-run homer in the sixth made it a two-run game.

The Loggers closed the gap in the eighth on run-scoring sacrifice flies by catcher Blaise Priester and shortstop Jordan Donahue. Both teams went scoreless in the ninth to send the game into an extra inning.

La Crosse failed to score the automatic runner from second base in the top of the 10th, and Rochester's pinch-runner Theo Hardy scampered home on a wild pitch to give the Honkers a walk-off win.

Leto reached base for the Loggers in all five of his plate appearances via two walks and three hits. Sam Mettert and Chase Chatman each logged scoreless appearances out of the bullpen for La Crosse.

Left fielder Tyler White had three hits for Rochester (18-21, 3-2 second half), and catcher Carson Stevens led the Honkers with two RBI.

The Loggers return to Copeland Park on Monday to complete the two-game set with Rochester. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.