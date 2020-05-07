Northwoods League indefinitely postpones its opening day

Goodell said league officials are working with local and state officials to outline safety guidelines, which he likened to a “moving target” as the pandemic continues to evolve, for whenever play does start. That day could come as early as the middle of June, though Goodell said the league has the flexibility to push things back to the middle of July if needed.

“There are ways for us to extend and play up to Labor Day because there is a good contingent of student-athletes in the country that go to quarter-system schools, and they don’t have to go back to school until the middle of September,” Goodell said. “So that provides them with some more time on the back end.

“... I think they use the words ‘suspended indefinitely’ because they’re not ready to put a date out there yet.”

In the meantime, the league will continue to tweak its various contingency plans and hammer out safety measures — including how to ensure player safety in confined spaces like locker rooms and buses — and Goodell said the Loggers’ host families and players are excited for the season, whenever it comes.