Northwoods League: Kobe Kato off to strong start at the plate for Loggers

Kobe Kato has always been a contact hitter, relying on his exceptional speed and ability to work counts and drive the ball up the middle and to the gaps to make him a threat at the plate.

That’s what he did at Aiea High School (Hawaii) — where, under his most influential coach, his father, he was a first-team all-state honoree. That’s what he did last summer in the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League — where he broke three league records (batting average, on-base percentage and walks) and was named the league’s offensive player of the year. That’s what he does at the University of Arizona — where he is a redshirt sophomore.

And that’s what he hopes to do for the La Crosse Loggers this summer.

“I’m not the typical build for a guy that hits the ball very far, but I do like to say that I am a strong person for my size,” Kato, who stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 175 pounds, said before a recent batting practice. “… I’ve always known that if I wanted to be successful, I’m going to have to be able to get on base and use my speed. As strong as I think I am, I’ll get lucky once in a while and run into a few, but my approach isn’t going to change.”