Northwoods League: La Crosse Loggers begin practices at Copeland Park

The Loggers have been placed into a pod of teams that also includes Rockford, Fond du Lac, the Green Bay Booyah, Wisconsin Woodchucks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Their schedule is set through July 14.

Lewis said there are workouts scheduled the rest of the week as he and his staff get true evaluations of the players comprising their roster.

“We’ve seen video on most of these guys, but there are a lot that we haven’t seen in person,” Lewis said. “Almost as important is that the time get used for them to get used to us.”

One pitcher who is already used to the way the team operates is Jared Freilich from Worcester, Mass. Freilich tossed 33⅔ innings and posted a 1.60 ERA with 27 strikeouts and 13 saves as one of the Loggers’ top relievers.

The 6-foot-7 right-hander pitched in five games for Penn State before its spring season was ended. He posted a 2-0 record, two saves and an ERA of 1.42 with one earned run allowed in 6⅓ innings.

“Getting back out on the field, this field in particular, is amazing,” Freilich said. “It’s going to be a great summer in La Crosse.”