Northwoods League: La Crosse Loggers begin practices at Copeland Park

Brian Lewis was settled in and watching Game 7 of the 1982 World Series when he received the text he’d wanted to read for months.
The La Crosse Loggers manager had almost eliminated the thought of a Northwoods League season for his own sanity because of the ups and downs he’d already experienced with the prospect of games during a pandemic.
But there was organization president Chris Goodell with the news that Lewis would have a game to manage on July 1.
“With baseball in general, you try to stay even-keeled,” Lewis said Monday. “The ups and downs haven’t been extreme. But to get the news that we thought we could get going July 1 was ultra-exciting.”
That excitement continued with the arrival of players to La Crosse over the weekend. Lewis spent Monday morning with the first of four groups scheduled for short workouts — seven or eight players to a group — at Copeland Park on Monday.
Seven pitchers gathered for the first session at 9 a.m. and concentrated more on long toss and stretching as they worked for a couple of hours and barely beat the late-morning rain.
The Loggers are scheduled to begin their season with games at the Rockford Rivets on July 1-2 before heading home and opening up Copeland Park by hosting the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders July 3-4.
The Loggers have been placed into a pod of teams that also includes Rockford, Fond du Lac, the Green Bay Booyah, Wisconsin Woodchucks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. Their schedule is set through July 14.
Lewis said there are workouts scheduled the rest of the week as he and his staff get true evaluations of the players comprising their roster.
“We’ve seen video on most of these guys, but there are a lot that we haven’t seen in person,” Lewis said. “Almost as important is that the time get used for them to get used to us.”
One pitcher who is already used to the way the team operates is Jared Freilich from Worcester, Mass. Freilich tossed 33⅔ innings and posted a 1.60 ERA with 27 strikeouts and 13 saves as one of the Loggers’ top relievers.
The 6-foot-7 right-hander pitched in five games for Penn State before its spring season was ended. He posted a 2-0 record, two saves and an ERA of 1.42 with one earned run allowed in 6⅓ innings.
“Getting back out on the field, this field in particular, is amazing,” Freilich said. “It’s going to be a great summer in La Crosse.”
While on of the challenges awaiting Lewis and pitching coach Tom Kinney will be determining where pitchers are when it comes to workload. Lewis expects the 18 on La Crosse’s roster to be all over the board.
Freilich said he has been working consistently and is very comfortable with his ability as practice begins.
“I have a small gym in the basement of my house that I’ve been using, and my dad built a net in the backyard to give me the ability to through during this entire period,” Freilich said. “I feel very good about where I am right now.”
Lewis said a couple of players pitched off the mound on Sunday, but no one in the early group opted to do that Monday. Lewis added that he happy to allow his pitchers to ease themselves into that challenge this week.
Lewis is also happy to be counting down the days until he gets to do what he likes so much: manage a baseball game.
“Yeah, one of the things you really miss about baseball is the camaraderie, and I’ve missed the guys at Viterbo and the guys from the Loggers over these past months,” Lewis said. “But I really miss being able to manage a game.
“It’s what I love to do, and I’m happy that I will get to do that again soon.”
