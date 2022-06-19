Northwoods League: La Crosse Loggers come back to beat Express for seventh straight win

The La Crosse Loggers scored seven runs in the seventh and eighth innings to pull out a 9-5 victory over the Eau Claire Express in a Northwoods League game at Copeland Park on Saturday.

La Crosse (11-9) only needed six hits to combine with three Eau Claire errors to win their seventh game in a row. The Loggers haven't lost since June 12 and have scored 73 runs during the win streak.

Third baseman Mac Danford was 2 for 5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored for La Crosse, which got away with its pitchers walking 14 batters while striking out 14.

Catcher Dylan King drove in two runs for the Loggers, and second baseman Aidan Sweatt, shortstop Jack Haley and center fielder Connor Walsh each scored twice. Sweatt recorded his third stolen base of the season.

The Express had 10 hits against five la Crosse pitchers and stranded 21 runners on base.

