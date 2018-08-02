Catcher Korey Lee hit his fourth home run of the season to help the La Crosse Loggers complete a Northwoods League doubleheader sweep with a 2-0 victory over the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Wednesday night at Copeland Park.
The Loggers won the first game 22-9 before pitching took over in the second game. Ryan Anderson and Trent Sidwell combined on a three-hitter as La Crosse (35-27 overall, 18-9 second half) and are a half-game behind the first-place trio of Willmar, Duluth and Mankato (18-8) in the North Division.
Anderson pitched the first seven innings and Sidwell the last two. Anderson struck out eight batters and walked none while giving up the three hits. Sidwell struck out one and also didn't walk a better.
Anderson, who allowed one double and two singles, lowered his ERA to 1.33 with his scoreless performance.
Designated hitter Mike Rothenberg went 2-for-4, and Grant Judkins added an RBI for the Loggers.
Shortstop Braiden Ward stole two bases to run his season total to 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.