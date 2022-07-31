Northwoods League: La Crosse Loggers drop fourth straight game

The La Crosse Loggers lost their fourth Northwoods League game in a row with a 5-1 setback at the hands of St. Cloud at Copeland Park on Sunday.

The second-place Loggers (27-29 overall, 11-11 second half) are three games behind Eau Claire (14-8) and lead third-place Duluth (11-13) by a game in the Great Plains East Division.

La Crosse tied the game at 1 with its only run in the bottom of the third inning. Shortstop Jordan Donahue drove in designated hitter Jack Haley for that run.

Donahue was 3 for 3, and Aidan Sweatt went 2 for 4 and combined for more than half of La Crosse's eight hits from the first two spots in the batting order.

St. Cloud (42-15, 17-7) broke the early tie with a run in the fourth and later added two in the seventh to pull away.