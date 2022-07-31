 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
ROX 5, LOGGERS 1

Northwoods League: La Crosse Loggers drop fourth straight game

  • 0

The La Crosse Loggers lost their fourth Northwoods League game in a row with a 5-1 setback at the hands of St. Cloud at Copeland Park on Sunday.

The second-place Loggers (27-29 overall, 11-11 second half) are three games behind Eau Claire (14-8) and lead third-place Duluth (11-13) by a game in the Great Plains East Division.

La Crosse tied the game at 1 with its only run in the bottom of the third inning. Shortstop Jordan Donahue drove in designated hitter Jack Haley for that run.

Donahue was 3 for 3, and Aidan Sweatt went 2 for 4 and combined for more than half of La Crosse's eight hits from the first two spots in the batting order.

St. Cloud (42-15, 17-7) broke the early tie with a run in the fourth and later added two in the seventh to pull away.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Loggers in MLB

Loggers in MLB

MAX SCHERZER, RHP, New York Mets 2004 Logger: Scherzer continued to pile up strikeouts in his two most recent starts, fanning 19 batters in 12…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News